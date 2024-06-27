President Droupadi Murmu mentions Emergency, says it was biggest direct attack on Constitution

Follow us on Image Source : X/PRESIDENT President Droupadi Murmu addresses the joint session of Parliament

President Droupadi Murmu, while addressing the 18th Lok Sabha for the first time, recalled the Emergency imposed by the Indira Gandhi government in 1975, saying it was the biggest and darkest chapter of a direct attack on the Constitution.

"The Emergency was the biggest and darkest chapter of a direct attack on the Constitution. The entire country plunged into chaos during Emergency, but nation was victorious against such unconstitutional powers, she added.

Opposing policies are different from disrupting the Parliament proceedings and the people's interest should be paramount for all members, said Murmu.

Divisive forces conspiring to weaken democracy, and create a chasm in society from within and outside the country, she cautioned.

Guilty will be punished: President Murmu on NEET paper leak

The government is fully committed to investigating the recent incidents of paper leaks and ensure that the guilty are punished, Murmu said in her address.

My government is working to create an environment to enable youth of the country dream big and achieve them, she added.

As she mentioned steps taken by the government on the education front, some opposition members were heard shouting "NEET".

"If due to any reason there is an obstruction in examinations it is not appropriate. Sanctity, transparency are a must in government recruitments and examinations," she said.

"The government is committed to conducting fair investigation and ensure the most stringent punishment to those guilty in the recent incidents of paper leak," she said.

There were incidents of paper leaks in some states earlier as well, the president said, stressing that there is need to rise above partisan politics and take strong steps at the national level.

The president added that Parliament has also made a strong law against paper leaks. She added that the government is working to bring reforms in the examination process.

