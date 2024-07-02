Lok Sabha session: PM Modi lambasts Congress over 'injustice' with Dalit, OBC leaders

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi during Motion of Thanks in Lok Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday came down heavily on the Congress party during his speech on Motion of Thanks in the Lok Sabha. He encircled the Congres party on the treatment it gave to big Dalit and OBC leaders in history.

During his speech, PM Modi that Congress, since the beginning Congress party has done injustice to the Dalits and the backward people of the country. He said that because of that only Dr. BR Ambedkar had resigned from Nehru's cabinet. He said, "Toppling governments, suppressing the media, everything was against the spirit of the Constitution. These are the people who have done injustice to the Dalits of the country, to the backward people of the country from the very beginning and for this reason, Baba Saheb Ambedkar had resigned from Nehru's cabinet due to the anti-Dalit, anti-backwards mentality of the Congress..."

He also accused former PM Jawahar Lal Nehru of using power to end the political career of Dr Ambedkar. PM Modi said that Congress conspired for Dr Ambedkar's loss in the election.

PM Modi on Jagjeevan Ram, Sitaram Kesari, Chaudhary Charan Singh

He further said that like Dr Ambedkar, Dalit leader Jagjeevan Ram was also deprived of his rights. PM claimed that while Jagjeevan Ram was likely to become the Prime Minister after the emergency, his rival Indira Gandhi conspired against his win. He cited a book and quoted Indira Gandhi saying, "It is written in a book that on no cost Jagjeevan Ram should win the election, otherwise he would not leave the office ever."

Moreover, he also mentioned former PM Chaudhary Charan Singh and accused Congress of deceiving him. Additionally, he mentioned Sitaram Kesari and said, "The sin of insulting son of Bihar, Congress President and leader of backward community Sitaram Kesari was also committed by the Congress."

PM Modi targeted Congress on reservation

Apart from this, PM Modi targeted Congress on the issue of reservation, calling it antagonistic of reservation since the beginning. He said that Nehru even wrote letters to the state CMs against reservation. Furthermore, he said that Indira Gandhi implemented the obstruction in the implementation of the Mandal Commission.

PM Modi aggressively targeted Congress after Leader of Opposition and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi attacked the government on July 2. PM Modi spoke on wide issues that were put up by Rahul Gandhi. He also targeted Rahul Gandhi and Congress by calling out what PM Modi called its 'anti-Hindu' mentality.

