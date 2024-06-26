Lok Sabha Session LIVE Updates: Om Birla or K Suresh? NDA, INDIA to display show of strength for Speaker post

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Lok Sabha Session LIVE

Lok Sabha Session LIVE Updates: The stage is set to display a show of strength for both sides - the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Opposition's I.N.D.I.A bloc in the Parliament on Wednesday as both combative sides fielded their candidates for the Lok Sabha Speaker post. The voting to elect the next Speaker will take place today. Failing to reach a consensus on the appointment of Speaker of the Lok Sabha, the government and the Opposition agreed on an election, rare in the Parliament. Usually, the Speaker is appointed without election with the consent of both sides. NDA fielded BJP MP Om Birla who will seek re-election for his second term as the Lok Sabha Speaker, on the other side, the Opposition I.N.D.I.A bloc pitted Congress MP K Suresh. A day ahead of the election for the post of Lok Sabha Speaker, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has issued a three-line-whip to its MPs to remain present in the House on Wednesday from 11 am onwards. On the other side, the Congress also issued a three-line whip to its MPs asking them to be present in Lok Sabha at 11 AM on Wednesday. According to the Constitution of India, the post of the Speaker falls vacant just before the newly elected Lok Sabha convenes for its first session. Meanwhile, the President appoints a pro-tem Speaker to oversee the initial proceedings, including administering the oath of office to the newly elected Members of Parliament. Following this, the Lok Sabha elects a new Speaker by a simple majority vote.

ALSO READ: Om Birla eyes second term as Lok Sabha Speaker: A look into his last tenure