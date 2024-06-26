Lok Sabha Session LIVE Updates: Om Birla or K Suresh? NDA, INDIA to display show of strength for Speaker post

Wednesday, June 26, 2024
     
Lok Sabha Session LIVE Updates: The election for the post of the Lok Sabha speaker is slated to take place today (June 26) on the third day of the ongoing Parliament Session. The Lok Sabha will witness a rare election for the Lok Sabha Speaker's post. It will be the first such poll since 1976.

Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 New Delhi Updated on: June 26, 2024 7:38 IST
Lok Sabha Session
Lok Sabha Session LIVE Updates: The stage is set to display a show of strength for both sides - the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Opposition's I.N.D.I.A bloc in the Parliament on Wednesday as both combative sides fielded their candidates for the Lok Sabha Speaker post. The voting to elect the next Speaker will take place today. Failing to reach a consensus on the appointment of Speaker of the Lok Sabha, the government and the Opposition agreed on an election, rare in the Parliament. Usually, the Speaker is appointed without election with the consent of both sides. NDA fielded BJP MP Om Birla who will seek re-election for his second term as the Lok Sabha Speaker, on the other side, the Opposition I.N.D.I.A bloc pitted Congress MP K Suresh. A day ahead of the election for the post of Lok Sabha Speaker, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has issued a three-line-whip to its MPs to remain present in the House on Wednesday from 11 am onwards. On the other side, the Congress also issued a three-line whip to its MPs asking them to be present in Lok Sabha at 11 AM on Wednesday. According to the Constitution of India, the post of the Speaker falls vacant just before the newly elected Lok Sabha convenes for its first session. Meanwhile, the President appoints a pro-tem Speaker to oversee the initial proceedings, including administering the oath of office to the newly elected Members of Parliament. Following this, the Lok Sabha elects a new Speaker by a simple majority vote.

ALSO READ: Om Birla eyes second term as Lok Sabha Speaker: A look into his last tenure

Live updates :Lok Sabha Session

  • Jun 26, 2024 7:11 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Rift in INDIA bloc as TMC says not consulted on K Suresh's candidature

    A rift has emerged within the I.N.D.I.A. bloc as the Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee on Tuesday claimed that his party was not consulted about K Suresh's candidature as the Opposition's joint nominee for the Lok Sabha Speaker post.

  • Jun 26, 2024 7:04 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    YSRCP likely to support NDA's Om Birla in Lok Sabha Speaker election

    YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP is likely to support NDA candidate Om Birla in Wednesday's Lok Sabha Speaker election in case its support is needed. The party has four Lok Sabha members. However, the party's Rajampet MP PV Midhun Reddy said YSRCP is yet to announce its decision and it will be disclosed on Wednesday.

  • Jun 26, 2024 6:56 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Rahul Gandhi named as Leader of Opposition

    The Congress on Tuesday declared that Rahul Gandhi will be the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the 18th Lok Sabha. The decision was made at a meeting of floor leaders of the I.N.D.I.A bloc held at the residence of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

  • Jun 26, 2024 6:55 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Rare Lok Sabha Speaker election today

    The Lok Sabha will witness a rare election for the Speaker's post – the first since 1976 – as Congress member Kodikunnil Suresh has been made the opposition candidate against NDA nominee Om Birla.

