The role of Leader of the Opposition, though not enshrined in the Constitution, will nevertheless bestow upon Rahul Gandhi certain significant powers. These powers include having a say in the appointment of bureaucrats to important positions. As the Leader of Opposition, Gandhi will now be accorded the status of a Cabinet minister.

He will also be a member of important panels on key appointments such as the Lokpal, chief election commissioner and election commissioners, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) director, besides the selection of Central Vigilance Commission, Central Information Commission and the National Human Rights Commission chiefs.