1000 seats in Lok Sabha? Manish Tewari claims Modi govt wants to increase strength before 2024

The Congress party has claimed that the Modi government is planning to increase the total strength of Lok Sabha to 1000 from the existing 543. According to Manish Tewari, party MP from Amritsar, the NDA government could increase the seats before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Tewari said that there should be a public consultation before any such decision is taken.

"I am reliably informed by Parliamentary colleagues in @BJP4India that there is a proposal to increase the strength of Lok Sabha to 1000 or more before 2024. New Parliament Chamber being constructed as a 1000 seater. Before this is done there should be a serious public consultation," he tweeted.

"Job of an MP is to make laws for the country. The role was emasculated by the 10th schedule of the Indian Constitution. To take care of development imperatives we have the 73rd 74th Constitutional Amendment topped by legislative assemblies. If the proposal to increase LS to 1000 is true, it will have implications," Tewari said.

“Do not yet know correct or otherwise, proposal/idea includes 1/3 rd Reservation for women. Good move but why 1/3rd out of 1000 or more why not 543 that Sonia Gandhi has been fighting for over two decades. Women are 50 percent but the parliament of 1000 has own implications," he said.

Notably, late former President Pranab Mukherjee had in 2019 said that the number of seats in Lok Sabha should be increased to 1,000 from the present 543. Besides, he had also called for an increase in the number of MPs in Rajya Sabha and state legislatures.

Currently, the strength of the Lok Sabha is 543. All the members are directly elected by the people every five-year.

