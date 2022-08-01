Lok Sabha speaker revokes suspension of 4 Congress MPs after Pralhad Joshi moves motion

Follow us on Image Source : PTI New Delhi: Suspended Congress MPs Manickam Tagore, Jothimani, Ramya Haridas and TN Prathapan tear copies of the notices served to them as they stage a protest near the Gandhi statue at Parliament House

Congress MPs suspension revoked: The suspension of 4 Congress MPs Manickam Tagore, Ramya Haridas, T N Prathapan and S Jothimani was revoked on Monday, soon after which discussion on Price rise began in the house. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi moved a motion to the effect which was passed in Lok Sabha, and Speaker Om Birla revoked the suspension of the four Congress members. Party leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said it was not the intention of the opposition to hurt the chair.

The Congress members were suspended last Monday for the rest of the session for protesting and carrying placards inside the House. After the revocation of suspension, the House took up discussion on price rise which was initiated by Congress member Manish Tewari.

Earlier today, the opposition forced adjournments in the Lok Sabha, demanding the revocation of suspension of four Congress members. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had adjourned the proceedings till noon soon after the House convened for the day. Opposition members resorted to sloganeering when the House reassembled at 12 noon.

The Congress members were in the well of the House, raising slogans against the Narendra Modi-led central government over “targeting” of Opposition leaders by central investigative agencies. They had also demanded the revocation of suspension of four Congress members.

Lok Sabha proceedings have been disrupted mostly due to the Opposition protests and demands of a discussion on price rise and GST rate hike on some food items, since the Monsoon Session began on July 18.

As the House met at 11 am after the weekend break, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla congratulated Indian sportspersons who have brought laurels to the country in the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

