Senior leaders of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) are scheduled to meet on Wednesday to review the Lok Sabha poll results and discuss the formation of the new government.

The meeting will be attended by JD (U) leader and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, as well as Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu, who is set to become the next Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. Top leaders from the BJP and other allies are also expected to be present, sources revealed.

The leaders are expected to congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is poised for a record-equalling third term. Discussions will focus on the details of the new government, which is anticipated to have a different composition and character, with a more significant share for the BJP's allies.