Lok Sabha elections results 2024: 15 Muslim candidates secure victories, including TMC's Yusuf Pathan

At least 15 Muslim candidates have emerged victorious in the Lok Sabha elections, including TMC's nominee and former India cricketer Yusuf Pathan. Pathan secured a notable win over Congress veteran Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in the Baharampur constituency. This election saw 78 Muslim candidates in the fray, significantly decreasing from the 115 fielded in the last polls. Despite the drop, several notable victories were recorded.

Congress and Samajwadi Party wins

Congress candidate Imran Masood won the Saharanpur seat by a margin of 64,542 votes. Meanwhile, 29-year-old Samajwadi Party candidate Iqra Choudhary secured a win in Kairana, defeating BJP's Pradeep Kumar by 69,116 votes.

Prominent victories

Afzal Ansari retained his Ghazipur seat with 5.3 lakh votes, and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi held onto Hyderabad, winning by a margin of 3,38,087 votes over BJP's Madhavi Latha Kompella.

Independent candidates and regional wins



In Ladakh, Independent candidate Mohammad Haneefa won by 27,862 votes. Another Independent, Abdul Rashid Sheikh, secured Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla seat with 4.7 lakh votes.

Uttar Pradesh successes

Samajwadi Party's Mohibbullah won the Rampur seat with 4,81,503 votes, and Zia Ur Rehman claimed the Sambhal seat by a margin of 1.2 lakh votes.

Victories in Jammu and Kashmir

Mian Altaf Ahmad of the National Conference won the Anantnag-Rajouri seat by 2,81,794 votes, defeating former J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti. In Srinagar, NC candidate Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi garnered 3,56,866 votes.

Pathan's beakthrough in Baharampur

In West Bengal's Baharampur, first-time contender Yusuf Pathan defeated Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury by 85,022 votes, marking a significant political shift in the constituency.

