Lok Sabha elections 2024: Amit Shah addresses BJP's poll rally in Tripura

Follow us on Image Source : FACEBOOK Amit Shah at BJP's rally in Tripura

Union Home Minister and BJP senior leader Amit Shah held a poll campaign for BJP candidate in the Tripura East Lok Sabha seat at Kumarghat in Unakoti district on Monday. Shah addressed a BJP rally in Unakoti.

The chief minister, Tipra Motha chief Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, IPFT president Prem Kumar Reang and BJP nominee for the Tripura East Lok Sabha seat, Kriti Devi Debbarman were present in the rally.

He arrived in Tripura on Sunday night to participate in the BJP's ongoing campaign for the Lok Sabha elections, a senior party leader said.

Shah was welcomed by Chief Minister Manik Saha at the airport here, he said.

"Amit Shah ji arrived in the state on Sunday night and will address an election rally for our candidate in the Tripura East Lok Sabha seat at Kumarghat in Unakoti district on Monday," BJP state general secretary Amit Rakshit said.

After arriving in the state, Shah held a meeting with the party's senior leaders, including the CM, BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharjee and Union Minister of State Pratima Bhoumik over the BJP's preparation for the upcoming elections in two parliamentary seats.