After INDIA bloc, BJP delegation meets Election Commission, puts four demands

Hours after a delegation of I.N.D.I.A bloc met the full bench of the Election Commission on Sunday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) delegation also reached the office of the poll body.

The delegation led by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, including Union Minister Piyush Goyal, Sanjay Mayukh and Om Pathak met with the EC. After the meeting, Piyush Goyal addressed the media and alleged that they had to call upon ECI, as repeated attempts are being made by the Congress and I.N.D.I.A bloc to undermine the integrity of India’s robust electoral process.

Goyal said, “ We had to call upon ECI today, in light of the repeated attempts by a section of the political parties led by the Indian National Congress and their INDI alliance partners and certain motivated civil society groups and NGOs who are trying their level best to undermine the integrity of India's electoral process. Their efforts against India's robust electoral process are a direct attack on our democratic institutions…”

Goyal also accused Congress of attacking Indian democratic system. He said that elections are becoming completely transparent and better. Opposition is targeting strong leaders and India's growing development.

Union Minister said that if the judgment comes in their favor then they say Satyamev Jayate otherwise they raise questions.

Four demands put by BJP delegation

He went on and said that the delegation had urged the poll body to take four important steps. As per Goyal, the foud demands include:

Every official engaged in the counting process should be fully conversant with the minutest details of the prescribed process and should follow all EC protocols diligently. To ensure the safety and security of the electoral process during the counting and announcement of results. To take cognisance of the systematic attempts to undermine the electoral process and take strict action against those responsible Issue a public statement affirming the integrity of the electoral process and warning against any attempt to disrupt the democratic process.

Notably, the polling in all the 543 parliamentary constituencies has ended on June 1. The counting of the votes will take place on Tuesday (June 4). Subsequently, the nation will get its new central government. Meanwhile, the exit polls suggest that PM Moid-led NDA is likely to form the third consecutive government in the 18th Lok Sabha.

