Lok Sabha Election 2024: This is what Nitish Kumar's JDU said on going back to INDIA bloc

Lok Sabha Elections Results 2024: Janata Dal (United) spokesperson KC Tyagi has said that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is participating in National Democratic Alliance (NDA) meeting adding there is no question of going back to INDIA bloc.

Speaking on election results and further strategy of the JD(U), "NDA meeting is taking place in Delhi... Nitish Kumar is participating in the meeting. JD(U) will also submit the letter pledging support to NDA as well as to make Narendra Modi the PM..There is no question of going back (to INDIA alliance)..."

Earlier today, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan met Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Patna ahead of the crucial NDA meeting scheduled in Delhi later in the day.

Chirag, whose party won all the five constituencies allotted to it as part of the NDA seat-sharing in the state, called on the CM along with his newly elected MPs. The party contested and won Hajipur, Vaishali, Samastipur, Khagaria and Jamui seats.

Speaking to reporters after meeting Kumar, Paswan said, "We congratulated him and sought his blessings. The way the CM has strengthened NDA in the state is highly commendable. The credit for the alliance's performance in Bihar goes both to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar."

"We are now going to Delhi for the NDA meeting," he added.

