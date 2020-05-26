Image Source : PTI Locust attacks in Rajasthan: Drones, planes to be used to fight locust swarms

Major states in the country have been hit by locust attacks. The attacks said to be the worst in nearly 26 years, are likely to turn severe by next month. Rajasthan has been the most-affected region. However, due to favorable weather conditions this year, these insects have also turned towards other states.

This time, drones and planes will be used to fight the locust attack in Rajasthan, B.R. Karwa, project director, Agricultural Technology Management Agency, told news agency IANS. The report said that the locusts have changed their strategy this season and are flying at greater height against their basic nature to fly in the low lying areas. Union minister for agriculture Kailash Chowdhary has requested the DGCA to help the government with planes that can fight the locust menace from a height by spraying pesticides. Meanwhile, the Rajasthan government is considering tenders in order to get in drones for countering the menace.

People in Rajasthan woke up to a whole army of locusts descending upon the residential areas in the state. Officials said that it is for the first time that locusts have invaded residential areas of the city in the summer months. Karwa told IANS that the locusts entered Jaipur in the winter of 1993 and it is after three decades that they have attacked the city in summer.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage