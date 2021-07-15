Lockdown in Puducherry extended till July 31

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The territorial government has extended the lockdown triggered by COVID-19 till midnight of this month.

The lockdown was to end tonight at 12. But, the coronavirus curfew would continue to be in force from 10 PM to 5 AM on all days, said an official press release.

Socio-political celebrations and entertainment-related gatherings are prohibited.

Shops and other commercial establishments, and trade centers are permitted to function from 9 AM to 9 PM while vegetable and fruit stalls can be open from 5 AM to 9 PM, the release said.

Government departments and offices would function as per the guidelines of the Department of Public Administration and Reforms. Private offices are permitted to function from 9 AM to 6 PM.

Restaurants and bars within hotels, lodges and guest houses, and stand-alone eateries are permitted to function with 50 percent capacity up to 9 PM.

Tea and juice stalls can stay open till 9 PM, so can retail outlets of liquor and arrack, the release said. The Department of Excise, in coordination with the police, should enforce COVID-19 protocols at the liquor shops on the border of the Union Territory.

The release said the Excise Department should issue instructions for door delivery of liquor within the territorial limits to reduce footfalls at the stores.

Private, government, and public buses, autos, and taxis are permitted to ply till 9 PM.

Vehicles for medical and emergency purposes, marriages, funerals of relatives, interviews, examinations would be permitted on all days.

Vehicle registration, issue of driving licenses by the Transport Department are allowed subject to adherence to COVID-19 norms.

Document registration is also permitted. Beach roads, parks, and gardens can be visited between 5 AM and 9 PM.

Places of worship can remain open till 9 PM. The release further said the number of guests at weddings should not exceed 100 and the number of mourners at funerals, not be more than 20.

Petrol bunks, ATMs, milk sales, hospitals, and newspaper distribution are permitted to function without curbs.

Sports activities without spectators, and gymnasiums and yoga centers are permitted with 50 percent capacity. Film and television serial shooting can go on with 100people.

Tourist spots can be open at 50 percent crowd capacity, the release said.

