Image Source : FILE PHOTO Lockdown extended till mid-August in Bihar as coronavirus cases continue to spike

The statewide lockdown in Bihar due to the coronavirus outbreak has been extended for a period of 16 days from August 1. This has been done as cases have continued to spike in the state. Bihar has been tipped as one of the states in India at a high risk of COVID-19 spread with the health apparatus not on the same level as the challenge it faces.

Bihar currently has over 13,000 active cases of COVID-19.

