Lockdown 2.0: Govt says these additional services will be allowed after April 20

Amid the rising number of coronavirus cases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced the extension of nationwide lockdown. However, he also informed that if any state or its district are found satisfactory, certain areas may be given a conditional relief from April 20. The government on Friday released the list of services that allowed if the people follow the guidelines strictly.

Here are the additional services will be allowed after April 20:

Collection, harvesting and processing of Minor Forest Produce, Non-timber Forest Produce by ST and forest dweller.

Bamboo, coconut, arecanut, cocoa, spices plantations and their harvesting, sale and marketing

NBFCs including Housing Finance and Micro Finance Companies, with bare minimum staff; Cooperative Credit Societies

Construction activities in rural areas to include water supply and sanitation; power, telecom and cable lines

Meanwhile, according to the Ministry of Health Affairs, the total number of cases was 14,173 and 1,896 had recovered while the death toll stood at 479.

