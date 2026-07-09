Swati Reddy, popularly known as Colours Swati, marries filmmaker Srikanth Nagothi | First pics out

New Delhi:

Actor and television host Swati Reddy, popularly known as Colours Swati, has tied the knot with filmmaker Srikanth Nagothi in an intimate ceremony. The wedding was attended by close family members and friends, with the couple choosing to keep the celebrations away from the public eye.

Swati Reddy marries director Srikanth Nagothi

The actress, known for films like Ashta Chamma, Subramaniyapuram and Swamy Ra Ra, confirmed the happy news through a post on Instagram. Sharing a series of pictures from the wedding, including a heartwarming photo of the couple holding hands, Swati wrote, "Hitched. 08-07-2026." Here are the photos:

Her announcement was soon flooded with congratulatory messages from fans and members of the film industry. Actor Lakshmi Manchu congratulated the couple, and wrote, "Congrats papa wishing you nothing but the bestest. Many blissings (sic)", The Family Man actor Shreya Dhanwanthary penned, "Congratulations!!!" Other wishes read: "Congrats and best wishes to you both!", "Congratulations my dear akka", "Congratulations ra Swathi gaduuuuuu", "Broooo congratulations", "Congratulations - I am so happy for you both @srikanth_nagothi @swathi194", "Congratulations love so so happy for you!!!", "Ohhhh ! My doll found her Ken !", "Oh wowwww this is a lovely news … hearty congratulations to you both. God bless", "For real!!?? Omgosh!! I’m so happy for you!! Congratulations! Many many congratulations! Lots of love hugs and kisses . So happy for you!", and others.

Swati Reddy and Srikanth Nagothi's love story

According to reports, Swati and Srikanth grew close while working together. Their shared passion for cinema reportedly brought them together, and their friendship gradually turned into a relationship. They eventually chose to have a private traditional wedding with only their loved ones in attendance.

Swati Reddy's previous marriage

Swati was previously married to international pilot Vikas Vasu. The two got married in 2018, after which the actress stepped away from films and moved abroad. They later parted ways through mutual consent in 2023.

Following the separation, Swati returned to acting and carefully picked projects for her comeback. Her marriage to Srikanth now marks a fresh chapter in her personal life, with fans showering the newlyweds with love and best wishes.

Also read: Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar are now married; share first photos as husband and wife