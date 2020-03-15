Local body polls in Andhra Pradesh postponed amid COVID-19 crisis

Image Source : PTI Passengers stranded in Italy arrive to be admitted to an isolation ward to undergo tests for novel coronavirus (COVID-19) at Aluva government general hospital in Kochi,

The Andhra Pradesh Election Commission on Sunday announced that the local body elections will be postponed for six week as the number of coronavirus cases rises in the country.

Andhra Pradesh Election Commissioner N Ramesh Kumar said: "We have decided to postpone the local body polls for six weeks in the wake of coronavirus spread. New dates will be announced once the spread of the virus is contained."

Meanwhile, the government has suspended all visas, barring a few categories like diplomatic and employment, in an attempt to prevent the spread of coronavirus as cases across India rose to more than 90.

