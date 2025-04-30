LoC tensions escalate: Pakistani soldiers abandon posts, remove flags amid Indian Army’s strong retaliation Tensions have escalated along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir, where Indian forces delivered a strong retaliatory response to repeated ceasefire violations by Pakistan. Following this, Pakistani soldiers reportedly abandoned several posts and removed flags, signaling a tactical retreat.

Jammu:

Tensions have sharply escalated along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, with the Indian Army delivering a strong counter-offensive to ceasefire violations by Pakistan. According to official sources, Pakistani troops have reportedly abandoned several of their forward posts and removed national flags, indicating a visible retreat and rising apprehension within their ranks.

Following repeated unprovoked firing from the Pakistani side across the LoC and International Border, the Indian Army has responded with “precision and force,” sources said. In several areas, including Naushera, Sunderbani, Akhnoor, Baramulla, and Kupwara, Pakistani forces came under intense retaliatory fire.

As per reports, Pakistani soldiers stationed at some forward positions have fled, and Pakistani Rangers have taken down flags from their posts — a rare move seen as symbolic of lowered morale and tactical retreat.

Heavy cross-border firing across 20 LoC posts

Exchange of fire intensified on Tuesday across nearly 20 forward posts along the LoC. Pakistani forces reportedly targeted Indian forward positions, but were met with a powerful and sustained response from Indian troops. A senior defence official confirmed that India’s retaliatory strikes were carefully calibrated but decisive, sending a clear message that any violation of the ceasefire agreement would not go unanswered.

Pakistan declares No-Fly Zone over key cities

Adding to the tension, Pakistan has declared a temporary No-Fly Zone (NOTAM) over Islamabad and Lahore until May 2, reportedly fearing a possible Indian airstrike. Under the new restrictions, civilian and military aircraft are barred from flying over these cities — a move often seen in anticipation of high-risk military activity or response.

Strategic implications

Military analysts believe Pakistan’s move to issue the NOTAM suggests heightened alert within its defence establishment. The situation along the LoC remains volatile, with security forces on both sides maintaining high operational readiness.

India, while not escalating beyond retaliation, has made it clear that it will respond firmly to any provocation, especially amid continued ceasefire violations and cross-border hostilities. Further developments are being closely monitored by security agencies.