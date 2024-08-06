LK Advani, veteran leader, re-admitted to Delhi’s Apollo Hospital

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Former deputy prime minister and veteran BJP leader LK Advani is at his residence in New Delhi.

LK Advani, the 96-year-old veteran BJP leader and former Deputy Prime Minister, was readmitted to Apollo Hospital in Delhi on Tuesday. Sources indicate that Advani’s condition is stable and he is under observation, specifically under the care of neurologist Dr. Vinit Suri.

Who is LK Advani?

Early life and education

Lal Krishna Advani, born on November 8, 1927, in Karachi (now Pakistan), is a prominent Indian politician and a founding member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). After graduating from D.G. National College in Hyderabad, Advani studied law at Government Law College in Mumbai. He began his political career with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and later joined the Bharatiya Jana Sangh (BJS), the political wing of the RSS, in 1951.

Political career and contributions

Advani became a member of the Rajya Sabha in 1970 and served until 1989. He was elected president of the BJS in 1973, serving until 1977. During his tenure as Information and Broadcasting Minister in the Janata Party government led by Morarji Desai, Advani abolished press censorship and repealed restrictive media laws.

In 1980, Advani and Atal Bihari Vajpayee founded the BJP. Advani’s political tours, or rath yatras, were instrumental in popularizing the BJP, leading to its significant electoral successes in 1998 and 1999. Advani was elected to the Lok Sabha in 1998, representing Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

Role in government and Opposition

Advani served as Union Home Minister twice (1998 and 1999) and was appointed Deputy Prime Minister in 2002. After the BJP's defeat in the 2004 general elections, he became the leader of the opposition. Advani was the BJP's prime ministerial candidate in the 2009 elections. He resigned from his cabinet position after the party's loss and was not listed as a candidate for the Lok Sabha in 2019, marking his departure from active politics.

Recent honors

On February 3, 2024, Advani was announced as a recipient of the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian award. President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi recognized his contributions to Indian politics, with Modi describing the honor as a “very emotional moment” and expressing gratitude for the opportunity to learn from Advani.

Also read | Bangladesh political crisis: When Rahul Gandhi questioned about possible involvement of foreign hand