Follow us on Image Source : ANI Live hand grenade recovered from Army trooper baggage at Srinagar airport

Highlights A live hand grenade was recovered during checking at the pre-entry of Srinagar airport.

As per reports, the grenade was found by the Air Asia airlines screening staff.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel on duty were immediately alerted.

A live hand grenade was recovered during checking at the pre-entry of Srinagar International Airport on Monday. As per reports, the grenade was found by the airline screening staff from the baggage of an army man.

The incident was reported at 9 am when an Army man belonging to the Rashtriya Rifle unit was entering the airport premises. The staff of Air Asia airlines detected the hand grenade in the Check-in luggage of the passenger. The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel on duty were immediately alerted thereafter.

"The Army personnel detained was identified as Balaji Sampath from Tamil Nadu's Vellore. The live grenade recovered from his possession is a high explosive. He was going on leave," said a senior officer to ANI.

Senior Army officers have been informed about the incident. The case is under investigation, he added.

(With ANI Inputs)

Latest India News