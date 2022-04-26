Old, rusted grenade found in Delhi's Mohammadpur, area cordoned off

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Grenade found in Delhi's Mohammadpur

An old and rusted grenade was recovered in Delhi's Mohammadpur area in the wee hours of Tuesday. According to the details, the Delhi police had received a call informing them of an unidentified bag in the area, on Monday evening. Following the call, the police, along with the Bomb Disposal Squad reached the spot and recovered the grenade.

A team of National Security Guard (NSG) had also reached the Mohammadpur area of South West Delhi.

Commenting on the incident, Deputy Commissioner of Police, South West Delhi said the site has been cordoned off and precautionary measures are being taken.

"In view of sighting of an object, suspected to be an old, corroded, incendiary object, the place of sighting has been cordoned off and necessary precautionary measures are being taken," the deputy commissioner said.

Investigations in the matter are underway.

This was not the first incident of grenade recovery from Delhi-NCR.

In March this year, two hand grenades and other munitions were recovered from an unoccupied house in Sector 31 area of Gurugram.

Following raids, the police had found an illegal cache. A bomb squad was then called to defuse the explosives.

The house owner was identified as Ravinder Aggarwal, a resident of Delhi's Punjabi Bagh area.

(With inputs from agencies)

