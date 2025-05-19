YouTuber Jyoti to student Devendra Singh, list of 11 'Pakistani spies' arrested from Haryana, Punjab, UP During the investigation, Jyoti Malhotra told police that she went to the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi in 2023 to apply for a visa and met a man named Ahsan-ur-Rahim, alias Danish.

New Delhi:

In the aftermath of the conflict between India and Pakistan, the police, Indian authorities and other intelligence units have arrested at least 11 accused from across three states for allegedly spying for Pakistan amid increased surveillance on espionage activities. Jyoti Malhotra, a resident of Haryana, was arrested for allegedly sharing sensitive information and being in continuous contact with a Pakistani citizen Danish.

According to Shashank Kumar Sawan, Superintendent of Police Hisar, Jyoti was being developed as an asset and had maintained ties with other YouTube influencers and Pakistani nationals. Sawan stated, "She was in touch with other YouTube influencers, and they were also in contact with the Pakistan Information Officers (PIOs). She used to go to Pakistan, like on sponsored trips. She was in Pakistan before the Pahalgam attack, and the investigation is ongoing to establish any possible linkages."

Full list of 11 spies arrested in India-

1. Jyoti Malhotra

33-year-old YouTuber and travel vlogger Jyoti Malhotra, who runs a YouTube channel called 'Travel with JO', hails from Haryana's Hisar. She was arrested for sharing Indian military information with Pakistan. Social media influencer had come in contact with an official Danish from the Pakistan High Commission and had visited Pakistan at least twice in 2024. Police said that Pakistani intelligence operatives were trying to develop her as their asset in India.

Jyoti Malhotra was interrogated for allegedly passing information to the Pakistani side. She allegedly met a Pakistani officer, Ahsan-ur-Rahim, in Delhi, travelled to Pakistan twice, and shared sensitive information.

2. Devendra Singh Dhillon

After returning from Pakistan, 25-year-old Devendra reportedly praised the country in conversation with his friends. He is a first-year MA student (political science) at Khalsa College in Patiala. He came in contact with Pakistan’s intelligence agency, ISI, some time ago and began spying against India. His family resides in Mastgarh village and is involved in farming. On May 12, he was arrested in Haryana's Kaithal for uploading photos of a pistol and guns on Facebook. It emerged during his questioning that he had visited Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan in 2024 and had shared sensitive information with the officers of the Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) spy agency, including pictures of the Patiala military cantonment.

3. Tarif

Tarif, son of Hanif, was arrested from Kangarka village in the Taudu subdivision of Haryana's Nuh district. Haryana Police, along with central intelligence agencies, nabbed him in a major operation against a Pakistani spy network in India.

4. Arman

23-year-old Arman was arrested in Haryana's Nuh on May 16 based on the intelligence inputs from Rajaka village. The police said that he was found passing sensitive information to Pakistan during the heightened tensions between the two nations.

5. Nauman Ilahi

24-year-old Nauman Ilahi who worked as a security guard in Haryana, was arrested in Panipat. Reports suggest he was in touch with an Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) handler in Pakistan. The resident of Uttar Pradesh's Kairana used to receive money from Pakistan in the account of his brother-in-law for supplying information to Islamabad.

6. Shahzad

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad has arrested a suspected Pakistani spy, who had been smuggling goods across the India-Pakistan border and allegedly working for the Pakistani intelligence agency. According

to the ATS, the suspected spy, identified as Shahzad, is from Moradabad and had smuggled cosmetics, clothes, spices and other goods illegally across the border between India and Pakistan. Under the guise of smuggling, he worked for the Pakistani intelligence agency ISI, the Uttar Pradesh ATS said on Sunday (May 18). Shahzad had passed sensitive information related to national security to his handlers. He had travelled to Pakistan multiple times and was allegedly involved in the smuggling of consumer goods.

7. Mohammad Murtaza Ali

Mohd Murtaza Ali was arrested during a raid by the Gujarat Police in Punjab's Jalandhar. His arrest followed intelligence inputs that he was spying for Pakistan's ISI. Reports suggest he did so through a mobile app that he had developed himself. Four mobile phones and three SIM cards were found with him.

8. Gazala

A woman from Punjab, Gazala, was allegedly used to transfer funds to Pakistan. Gazala is a resident of Malerkotla, Punjab.

9. Yamin Mohammad

The espionage network came to light after sustained surveillance and interrogation. Apart from vlogger Jyoti Malhotra, the police have arrested Yamin Mohammad from Punjab. Police suspect that he was recruited for different roles within the spying network.

10. Sukhpreet Singh

Punjab Police arrested Sukhpreet Singh from Gurdaspur on charges of espionage for Pakistan. A case has been registered under the Official Secrets Act at the Dorangla Police Station in Gurdaspur, and a detailed investigation is currently underway.

11. Karanbir Singh

Punjab Police arrested Karanbir Singh from Gurdaspur. Preliminary findings establish that the accused were in direct contact with ISI handlers and had transmitted critical information concerning the Indian Armed Forces. FIR has been registered under the Official Secrets Act at PS Dorangala. The investigation continues, and more disclosures are expected as the probe deepens.