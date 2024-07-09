List of all international awards received by PM Narendra Modi since 2014

Follow us on Image Source : X/AP The long list of awards conferred upon the PM shows the rising popularity of PM Modi at the global level

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was on a two-day visit to Russia, was conferred with the Order of St Andrew the Apostle in Moscow on Tuesday. Russia's highest civilian honour - the Order of St Andrew the Apostle - is the latest feather in PM Modi's cap.

The honour for PM Modi comes months after he received the Order of the Druk Gyalpo, Bhutan's highest civilian award, becoming the first non-Bhutanese to be conferred with the honour. He was conferred with the award after meeting Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck in Thimphu in March 2024.

We listed the international awards bestowed upon PM Modi, take a look -

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 13, 2023 was conferred with the ‘Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour’ - the highest French honour in military or civilian orders. In June 2023, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-sisi conferred PM Modi with the highest state honour of Egypt - the 'Order of Nile.' Governor General of Papua New Guinea, Sir Bob Dadae honoured PM Modi with Grand Companion of the Order of Logohu in May 2023. PM Narendra Modi was bestowed with the highest honour of Fiji, Companion of the Order of Fiji in recognition of his global leadership in May 2023. PM Modi was conferred with Ebakl Award by the President Surangel S. Whipps, Jr. of the Republic of Palau in 2023. Bhutan honoured PM Modi with the highest civilian decoration, Order of the Druk Gyalpo in December 2021. Legion of Merit by the US Government, the award of the United States Armed Forces was conferred on PM Modi in 2020. PM Modi received the prestigious King Hamad Order of the Renaissance in 2019. Order of the Distinguished Rule of Nishan Izzuddin- the highest honour of the Maldives awarded to PM Modi in 2019. Russia conferred PM Modi with their highest civilian honour - the Order of St. Andrew Award in 2019. The PM was awarded the Order of Zayed Award - the highest civilian honour of the United Arab Emirates in 2019 PM Modi was awarded the Grand Collar of the State of Palestine Award in 2018 He was bestowed upon the State Order of Ghazi Amir Amanullah Khan – the highest civilian honor of Afghanistan. PM Modi was conferred Saudi Arabia's highest civilian honour- the King Abdulaziz Sash in 2016.

Other awards by prestigious organisations across the globe:

PM Modi has also been conferred with several awards by prestigious organisations across the globe.

In 2021, Global Energy and Environment Leadership Award by the Cambridge Energy Research Associates CERA In 2019, PM Modi was conferred the ‘Global Goalkeeper’ Award by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. First-ever Philip Kotler Presidential Award was given to Prime Minister Modi in 2019. United Nations Champions of The Earth Award Seoul Peace Prize: PM Modi was conferred prestigious award in 2018.

