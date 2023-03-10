Liquor scam: Arvind Kejriwal will be arrested next, says conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar

Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, during his appearance in Patiala House Court on Friday, alleged that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal would be the next to be arrested for liquor policy. Sukesh Chandrasekhar has been leveling allegations against AAP and its leaders in an alleged money laundering case. Chandrashekhar and his wife are lodged in jail on charges of alleged money laundering and duping several people.

"Kejriwal is a wazir (kingspin). I will expose each one. There will be more arrests in liquor policy case. Kejriwal is doing his job well... I have nothing to do with liquor policy." On being asked about the arrest of AAP leader Manish Sisodia he said, "Truth has prevailed, and next will be Arvind Kejriwal."

Sukesh has written several letters to Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, accusing CM Kejriwal and Jain of "mental harassment and threats" over harassing him to withdraw complaints filed against the CM and others. Earlier, the conman had sought a CBI probe against Kejriwal and others for alleged threat and corruption and had claimed of giving Rs 60 crore to Aam Aadmi Party. He had also alleged that he had received "severe threat" from the jail administration on behalf of AAP leader Satyendar Jain and then DG Prisons Sandeep Goel.

Latest India News