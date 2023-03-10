Friday, March 10, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Liquor scam: Arvind Kejriwal will be arrested next, says conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar

Liquor scam: Arvind Kejriwal will be arrested next, says conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar

Sukesh Chandrasekhar has been leveling allegations against AAP and its leaders in an alleged money laundering case.

Reported By : Abhay Parashar Edited By : Nivedita Dash | New Delhi
Updated on: March 10, 2023 13:38 IST
Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar
Image Source : PTI Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar

Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, during his appearance in Patiala House Court on Friday, alleged that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal would be the next to be arrested for liquor policy. Sukesh Chandrasekhar has been leveling allegations against AAP and its leaders in an alleged money laundering case. Chandrashekhar and his wife are lodged in jail on charges of alleged money laundering and duping several people.

"Kejriwal is a wazir (kingspin). I will expose each one. There will be more arrests in liquor policy case. Kejriwal is doing his job well... I have nothing to do with liquor policy." On being asked about the arrest of AAP leader Manish Sisodia he said, "Truth has prevailed, and next will be Arvind Kejriwal."

 

Sukesh has written several letters to Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, accusing CM Kejriwal and Jain of "mental harassment and threats" over harassing him to withdraw complaints filed against the CM and others. Earlier, the conman had sought a CBI probe against Kejriwal and others for alleged threat and corruption and had claimed of giving Rs 60 crore to Aam Aadmi Party. He had also alleged that he had received "severe threat" from the jail administration on behalf of AAP leader Satyendar Jain and then DG Prisons Sandeep Goel.

Related Stories
Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar alleges of giving Rs 60 crore to AAP, probe likely

Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar alleges of giving Rs 60 crore to AAP, probe likely

'Severely threatened, harassed by Kejriwal, Jain...': Conman Sukesh in fresh letter to Delhi L-G

'Severely threatened, harassed by Kejriwal, Jain...': Conman Sukesh in fresh letter to Delhi L-G

Sukesh Chandrashekhar sends a legal notice for Rs 100 crore to Chahatt Khanna

Sukesh Chandrashekhar sends a legal notice for Rs 100 crore to Chahatt Khanna

Gucci slippers worth Rs 1.5 lakh, jeans for Rs 80K recovered from Sukesh Chandrasekhar prison cell

Gucci slippers worth Rs 1.5 lakh, jeans for Rs 80K recovered from Sukesh Chandrasekhar prison cell

Latest India News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Top News

Related India News

Latest News