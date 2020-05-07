Delhi govt launches e-token system for sale of liquor to avoid rush

Image Source : AP Liquor shops to start token system to avoid rush in Delhi

The Delhi Government has launched an e-token system for the sale of liquor in the national capital. This decision has been taken in view of crowding at liquor shops so that social distancing can be maintained. A web link has been issued for the same.

Thousands have gathered in serpentine queues since Monday when the government allowed sale of liquor in the city in conformity with the Centre’s guidelines relaxing the national lockdown. Only 172 government-owned shops have been allowed to operate. There are a total of 864 liquor shops in the capital.

To beat the huge crowd outside liquor shops, The government has now made it mandatory for the shopkeepers to accept token for the liquor sale. The Excise Department will now distribute tokens and coupons to the public to follow social distancing in front of liquor shops. In this regard, orders have been issued on Wednesday on behalf of the Deputy Commissioner of Excise Department.

The Delhi government has directed the departments incharge of government-owned liquor shops to take all measures to ensure people coming to buy booze do not violate rules in force to contain the spread of Covid-19.

