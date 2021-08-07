Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO/ PTI Lightning kills 7 in Bihar's Banka, two in Jharkhand

At least seven people were killed in lightning strikes in Bihar's Banka district on Saturday, the state Health Minister Mangal Pandey informed.

In a tweet, Mangal Pandey said, "The news of the death of 7 people due to lightning in Banka district is very sad. The Bihar government is with the victim's family in this hour of disaster."

"My deepest condolences to the dead and injured in this incident. I pray to God to give peace to the dead and speedy recovery to the injured," he added.

Meanwhile, in another lightning strike incident, two persons were killed in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Saturday, police said.

A 45-year-old farmer was working in his field in Karkatta village, while a 13-year-old boy was returning home in Kuhkuhu village, when they were struck by lightning, an officer said. The bodies were sent for post-mortem examination, he added.

