Image Source : FILE Light Combat Aircraft lands on INS Vikramaditya

The indigenously designed and developed Light Combat Aircraft (N) Mk1 has made a successful arrested landing on the India's biggest warship INS Vikramaditya on Saturday. Commodore Jaideep Maolankar did the maiden landing.

"With this feat, the indigenously developed niche technologies specific to deck based fighter operations have been proven," Indian Navy Spokesperson Vivek Madhwal told IANS.

This will now pave the way to develop and manufacture the twin-engine deck based fighter for the Indian Navy, he said.

However, the DRDO in a statement said that after completing extensive trials on the shore-based test facility of DRDO's Aeronautical Development Agency, developed the LCA Navy.

"The LCA Navy did an arrested landing on INS Vikramaditya successfully today on January 11, 2020, at 10.02 a.m.," DRDO said in a statement.

