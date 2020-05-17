Massive hunt on for killer leopard in Karnataka Tumakuru

Image Source : FILE PHOTO, PTI A massive hunt is on in Karnataka's Tumakuru forest range. (Representational image)

A massive hunt is on to capture a leopard, which killed a 75-year-old woman at a village in the wee hours of Saturday on the forest fringe in Karnataka's Tumakuru district, the police said.

"A team of forest officials and guards launched a search during the day to spot the leopard in the Turuvekere forest range after it killed a woman at Kothaganahalli village on its fringe and disappeared," sub-inspector N. Suresh informed. Turuvekere forest is around 125km northwest of Bengaluru.

"The leopard appears to have killed the old woman before dawn and dragged her body behind the hutment 200-metre away. The victim's body and her disfigured head were found separated at the spot," Suresh said.

The victim's grandson, who woke up to find the old lady missing, was horrified when he found her bruised body away from their hutment and alerted the police, as the big cat's pug marks indicated that it went into the forest after killing the woman.

"The forest team will resume the hunt on Sunday morning to trace the feline after it called off the search in the evening at sunset," added Suresh.

The incident occurred two days after a leopard was spotted near the divider of an underpass road near Hyderabad in Telangana on Thursday.

