Watch: Leopard enters house in Delhi's Ashok Vihar, triggers panic

A leopard was seen entering a residential building in Delhi's Ashok Vihar Phase 2, triggering panic among residents. A video shot by locals show the leopard was trying to enter the house by jumping into another house. This is not the first case that a leopard had enetered a residential building, earlier in August, a two-and-a-half-year-old male leopard found its way into a residential neighbourhood along the busy Sohna Road, entered a house and then a salon as alarmed residents chased it with sticks, and was eventually rescued after nearly three hours by the forest department.

A #leopard was seen in #Delhi’s #AshokVihar phase 2. The leopard entered a residential area and was seen climbing walls of a house. pic.twitter.com/vKh5Y7UQHI — Sidhant Mamtany (@SMamtany) December 18, 2019

