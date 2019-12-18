Wednesday, December 18, 2019
     
  4. Watch: Leopard enters house in Delhi's Ashok Vihar, triggers panic

A leopard entered a house in Delhi's Ashok Vihar Phase 2, triggering panic among residents.

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: December 18, 2019 16:41 IST
A leopard was seen entering a residential building in Delhi's Ashok Vihar Phase 2, triggering panic among residents. A video shot by locals show the leopard was trying to enter the house by jumping into another house. This is not the first case that a leopard had enetered a residential building, earlier in August, a two-and-a-half-year-old male leopard found its way into a residential neighbourhood along the busy Sohna Road, entered a house and then a salon as alarmed residents chased it with sticks, and was eventually rescued after nearly three hours by the forest department.

