LDF rebukes Congress-led UDF over delay in choosing Kerala CM: 'Respect people's verdict'

Thiruvananthapuram:

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) on Tuesday rebuked the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) for the delay in selecting Kerala’s next chief minister, saying the alliance was not respecting the mandate given by the people. Speaking at a press conference after an LDF meeting, senior CPI(M) leader and LDF convenor TP Ramakrishnan said the UDF had a responsibility to honour the public verdict and form the government without delay.

He said the people of Kerala had voted for the UDF to govern the state and added that the alliance had a moral responsibility towards them.

Transfers happening before CM selection

Ramakrishnan also alleged that administrative decisions were already being taken even before the new government had officially assumed office. He claimed that transfers of government employees were being carried out based on lists prepared by organisational leaders, describing such actions as undemocratic.

The CPI(M) leader further accused the UDF of beginning its term with “anti-people measures”. Referring to reports of a rise in rice prices at Supplyco depots, he said the previous LDF government had protected the prices of 13 essential commodities for a long period.

Ramakrishnan said any later revision in prices under the LDF government had been approved only after a cabinet decision.

"Now reports say that the price of rice distributed through Supplyco depots has been increased by Rs 2. Such a move is highly condemnable," he said.

At the same time, he stated that the LDF would support the incoming government in matters related to development and welfare, and cooperate on issues that were justified. He also questioned why the Congress was rushing to decide the Leader of Opposition when the chief minister had not yet been finalised.

"First, a government has to be formed. What is the problem if the Leader of Opposition is decided after the chief minister," he asked.

Kerala Assembly Election 2026

In the Assembly elections held on April 9, the Congress-led UDF secured a decisive victory and returned to power in Kerala, defeating the LDF after two consecutive terms in government. The CPI(M)-led LDF is now set to serve as the principal opposition alliance in the state.

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