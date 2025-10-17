Tejas Mk1A completes maiden flight at Nashik's HAL base in big boost to Make in India After the inauguration, the LCA Tejas Mk1A received a water cannon salute to mark the completion of its maiden test flight.

Nashik:

The maiden flight of the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas Mk1A, built at Hindustan Aeronautics Limited’s (HAL) third production line, was successfully conducted on Friday in Nashik in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

The defence minister also inaugurated HAL’s third production line for the LCA Mk1A and the second production line for the Hindustan Turbo Trainer-40 (HTT-40), an indigenous basic trainer aircraft designed and developed for the Indian Air Force (IAF).

After the inauguration, the LCA Tejas Mk1A received a ceremonial water cannon salute following its maiden test flight.

New era of India's modern fighter jets: Rajnath Singh

Speaking on the occasion, Rajnath Singh lauded the inauguration of the production line and the LCA's maiden flight. He said a new era is beginning in the production of "Made in India fighters and trainers".

"This is not only an industrial achievement but also a testament to the hard work, dedication, and dreams of our youth, engineers, and scientists," he added.

The manufacturing of the LCA Tejas and HTT-40 aircraft is the result of collaboration among various industry partners across the country and this collaboration proves that when the government, industries, and academia work together, no challenge is insurmountable, the defence minister said.

Rajnath said India should no longer limit itself to just the LCA Tejas or HTT-40. "The time has come to make our mark in next-generation aircraft, unmanned systems, and civil aviation as well. I am confident that HAL Nashik will play a key role in all these areas in the times to come," he said.

"With this new beginning, I can also say with confidence that thousands of new employment opportunities will be created in Nashik and the surrounding areas. New avenues for training and employment will open up for local youth, strengthening the industrial ecosystem of Maharashtra and neighbouring states. I salute the brave personnel of the Indian Air Force who have placed their trust in Indian aircraft such as the Tejas and HTT-40. That trust is our greatest strength," Rajnath Singh stressed.

About LCA Tejas Mk1A jets

HAL set up the third production line to accelerate the delivery of LCA Tejas aircraft to the IAF. On August 19, the central government approved the procurement of 97 LCA Mk1A fighter jets for the IAF at a cost of Rs 62,000 crore.

IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal A P Singh has emphasised the urgent need for new inductions to maintain combat readiness. HAL officials have expressed confidence that they can meet this demand once the production system stabilises and integration challenges are addressed.