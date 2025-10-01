HAL receives fourth GE-F404 fighter jet engine for LCA Tejas Mk1A from US HAL has received the fourth GE F404-IN20 engine for LCA Tejas Mark 1A jets as part of a 2021 agreement. The Indian Air Force plans to induct 352 Tejas aircraft and HAL aims to stabilise engine deliveries to meet production targets.

New Delhi:

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) on Wednesday received the fourth GE-F404-IN20 engine from US firm GE Aerospace, fulfilling part of a 2021 order. The engine is slated for use in the LCA Mark 1A fighter jets which is expected to be inducted into the Indian Air Force soon. HAL had earlier received the third engine for the programme on September 11. As per the information, the public sector aerospace and defence company is expected to receive a total of 12 GE-404 engines by the end of this financial year.

Notably, the Indian Air Force has placed orders for 83 LCA Mark 1A fighter jets, with a proposal to purchase 97 more jets in advanced stages of discussion. India signed a $716 million agreement with General Electric in 2021 to procure 99 F404-IN20 engines for the programme. Delivery schedules faced delays due to supply chain disruptions, including a setback from a South Korean component supplier, pushing the schedule to March 2025.

(Image Source : REORTER INPUT)An image of the GE-F404-IN20 fighter jet engine.

HAL has confirmed that it is on track to meet delivery targets for this financial year. The firm expects that engine supplies will stabilise in the next financial year to support full-scale production. By 2026–27, the production target is projected to reach 30 aircraft per year with collaboration from both public and private industry partners.

IAF's ambitious Tejas fleet plans

It is to be noted here that the Indian Air Force aims to induct a total of 352 Tejas aircraft, combining both Mark 1A and Mark 2 variants. With steady engine deliveries and production schedules, the Tejas programme continues to strengthen India's indigenous fighter aircraft capabilities in order to enhance defence preparedness and operational readiness.