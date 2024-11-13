Layer of smog engulfs Delhi-NCR as AQI at 399 continues to be in 'Very Poor' category in several areas

Follow us on Image Source : AP Picture for representation

A layer of smog engulfs the area surrounding Rail Bhawan area as the Air Quality Index (AQI) across Delhi continues to be in 'Very Poor' category in several areas as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) in Delhi-NCR region. With the onset of winter, people of Delhi-NCR region woke up to a foggy morning on Wednesday. The visibility also dropped to 100 meters.

What is AQI level?

Pusa, Delhi - 359 AQI - very poor

Shadipur, Delhi - 363 AQI - very poor

Punjabi Bagh, Delhi - 371 AQI - very poor

North Campus, Delhi - 377 AQI - very poor

Mundka, Delhi - 362 AQI - very poor

Mandir Marg, Delhi - 343 AQI - very poor

Wazirpur, Delhi - 373 AQI - very poor

Indira Gandhi International Airport (T3), Delhi - 356 AQI - very poor

Ashok Vihar, Delhi - 365 AQI - very poor

Dwarka-Sector 8, Delhi - 303 AQI - very poor

NSIT Dwarka, Delhi - 346 AQI - very poor

New Moti Bagh, Delhi - Not Available

Rohini, Delhi - 370 AQI - very poor

RK Puram, Delhi - 350 AQI - very poor

Chandni Chowk, Delhi - 334 AQI - very poor

Lodhi Road, Delhi - 240 AQI - bad

Jahangirpuri, Delhi - 381 AQI - very poor

Lodhi Road, Delhi - 299 AQI - poor

ITO, Delhi - 367 AQI - very poor

Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, Delhi - 332 AQI - very poor

DU, Delhi - 284 AQI - poor

Burari Crossing, Delhi - Not Available

Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi - 311 AQI - very poor

Sarifort, Delhi - 343 AQI - very poor

Sri Aurobindo Marg, Delhi - 249 AQI - poor

