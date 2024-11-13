Layer of smog engulfs Delhi-NCR as AQI at 399 continues to be in 'Very Poor' category in several areas

A layer of smog engulfs the area surrounding Rail Bhawan area as the Air Quality Index (AQI) across Delhi continues to be in 'Very Poor' category in several areas as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) in Delhi-NCR region. With the onset of winter, people of Delhi-NCR region woke up to a foggy morning on Wednesday. The visibility also dropped to 100 meters.
What is AQI level?
- Pusa, Delhi - 359 AQI - very poor
- Shadipur, Delhi - 363 AQI - very poor
- Punjabi Bagh, Delhi - 371 AQI - very poor
- North Campus, Delhi - 377 AQI - very poor
- Mundka, Delhi - 362 AQI - very poor
- Mandir Marg, Delhi - 343 AQI - very poor
- Wazirpur, Delhi - 373 AQI - very poor
- Indira Gandhi International Airport (T3), Delhi - 356 AQI - very poor
- Ashok Vihar, Delhi - 365 AQI - very poor
- Dwarka-Sector 8, Delhi - 303 AQI - very poor
- NSIT Dwarka, Delhi - 346 AQI - very poor
- New Moti Bagh, Delhi - Not Available
- Rohini, Delhi - 370 AQI - very poor
- RK Puram, Delhi - 350 AQI - very poor
- Chandni Chowk, Delhi - 334 AQI - very poor
- Lodhi Road, Delhi - 240 AQI - bad
- Jahangirpuri, Delhi - 381 AQI - very poor
- Lodhi Road, Delhi - 299 AQI - poor
- ITO, Delhi - 367 AQI - very poor
- Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, Delhi - 332 AQI - very poor
- DU, Delhi - 284 AQI - poor
- Burari Crossing, Delhi - Not Available
- Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi - 311 AQI - very poor
- Sarifort, Delhi - 343 AQI - very poor
- Sri Aurobindo Marg, Delhi - 249 AQI - poor
(Input: Anamika Gaur)