Delhi court sends gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to judicial custody in extortion case

A Delhi court on Wednesday sent gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to judicial custody in connection to an extortion case. According to the information, the gangster was produced before the Saket court after his police custody was over. The court's decision came after the Delhi police sought for the judicial custody of 30-year-old Bishnoi.

A few days ago, the crime branch had interrogated Lawrence and his brother Anmol Bishnoi's henchmen in connection with an extortion and aerial firing case.

Accused sent to police custody for confrontation with Bishnoi

Earlier on June 3, a Delhi court allowed the police nine days of custodial interrogation of an accused in an alleged extortion case for his confrontation with Lawrence Bishnoi and identify the source of their weapons and money, as well as the names of other gang members and modus operandi.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Shivani Chauhan sent Sampat Nehra to nine-day custody on an application filed by police. In its order, the court said it granted Nehra's custody for his confrontation with Lawrence Bishnoi and to identify the source of weapons and money for several crimes committed in Rajasthan, Punjab, and Haryana by their gang.

The case against Nehra pertains to an FIR registered at Sunlight Colony Police Station filed on the complaint of an advocate.

He was booked under IPC sections 386 (extortion by putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt), 387 (putting a person in fear of death or of grievous hurt, in order to commit extortion) and 120 B (criminal conspiracy). The case is being investigated by the Delhi Police Crime Branch.

