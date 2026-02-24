Unidentified assailants fire shots at car of lawyer linked with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Delhi; 1 injured

New Delhi:

Unidentified assailants allegedly fired shots at the car of a lawyer linked to jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi near the Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT), Kashmere Gate, in the national capital on Tuesday. According to the Delhi Police, five people were in the vehicle during the incident, of which one person was injured.

According to the police, one of the people in the vehicle is a lawyer, claiming to be part of Lawrence Bishnoi's legal team. The gunfire damaged the rear windshield of the vehicle.

CCTV footage being examined

Police rushed to the spot, secured the area, and initiated an investigation to ascertain the circumstances and motive behind the attack.

Police said they have received information about the incident and are verifying the details. A senior police officer said teams have been sent to the spot and CCTV footage from the area is being examined to ascertain the sequence of events. Further details are awaited.

Who is Lawrence Bishnoi?

Lawrence Bishnoi is a notorious gangster. He was born on February 12, 1993, in Dutaranwali village of Fazilka district in Punjab. He was active in student politics during his college days, but later joined the world of crime and gradually rose to prominence in the criminal underworld.

He has been continuously in jail since 2015, and it is alleged that he continues to be the kingpin of the criminal world and operates from behind bars. Lawrence is also accused of the murder of the famous singer Sidhu Moosewala (2022).

The NIA has accused the 31-year-old law graduate of running a trans-national crime syndicate. Bishnoi is short and lean, sporting a beard and moustache when seen in public for court appearances.

In statements, the NIA has said he runs his syndicate from jails in different states, as well as countries such as Canada, through associates, who have been in contact with "pro-Khalistani" elements in neighbouring Nepal and other countries. However, Bishnoi has said he opposes Khalistan, or the demand for an independent Sikh state, and was not "anti-national", in an interview with a private news channel last year.

