Lady don 'Madam Zeher' of Lawrence Bishnoi gang nabbed, ran drug trafficking network posing as makeup artist

New Delhi:

A lady don allegedly linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang has been arrested by the Delhi Police Special Cell in connection with a drugs syndicate case, officials said. The accused, identified as Khushnuma Ansari alias Neha, is said to be associated with the Bishnoi gang and was reportedly known within criminal circles as "Madam Zeher". Police sources said she is believed to be the girlfriend of Mahfooz alias Bobby Kabootar, described as a gun supplier for the Bishnoi gang. Bobby Kabootar is accused of arranging illegal weapons for the syndicate.

Arms supply network under scanner

Investigators said Bobby Kabootar allegedly procured weapons from an arms supplier known as Salim Pistol, who has earlier been arrested near the Nepal-India border. Salim Pistol has been described by agencies as a major illegal arms dealer with alleged links to Pakistan’s ISI.

According to police, Salim Pistol’s name has surfaced in several high-profile cases, including the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala in 2022, firing outside actor Disha Patani’s residence, the Nadir Shah murder case in Delhi, and the Seelampur double murder case. Officials claim he was a key link in supplying illegal arms to multiple gangs, including those of Lawrence Bishnoi and Hashim Baba.

Madam Zeher smuggled drugs, used beauty parlour as front

The Special Cell’s counter intelligence unit has now arrested Bobby Kabootar, his girlfriend Neha, and two alleged associates, identified as Mohammad Raji Khan and Shahbaz. The arrests were made near the Mahipalpur flyover in Delhi.

Police said Neha allegedly ran a beauty parlour in north east Delhi, which was suspected to be used as a front while she remained involved in the gang’s activities. She was reportedly arrested with drugs in her possession. She further posed herself as a makeup artist.

Officials are questioning her regarding the gang’s alleged narcotics links.

Rise of women operatives in gangs

Police said this is not the first time women linked to organised crime networks have been arrested. Earlier, women identified as Deepa in Chandigarh and Zoya Khan, allegedly associated with the Hashim Baba gang, were also detained. Zoya is currently lodged in jail.

Investigators added that Bobby Kabootar and Neha have allegedly been associated for around 7 years. In a previous case, a woman linked to the Bishnoi gang was arrested for allegedly plotting to kill rival gangster Bhupi Rana during a court appearance in Chandigarh, reportedly planning to carry out the attack while dressed as a lawyer.

Role in Sidhu Moosewala murder

Police said Bobby Kabootar is accused of conducting reconnaissance ahead of the killing of Sidhu Moosewala in May 2022. According to investigators, he allegedly gathered information about the singer’s movements and routes, which was later passed on to the assailants. He is also said to have been in contact with another gangster, identified as Shahrukh, who was involved in the reconnaissance.

The Delhi Police Special Cell had been tracking Bobby Kabootar for a considerable period. Officials said he frequently changed locations and used fake identities to evade arrest. Acting on technical surveillance and intelligence inputs, the Special Cell apprehended him and is now interrogating both him and his alleged associates to uncover further details about the gang’s operations.

Also read: J-K man impersonating NIA official arrested for duping youth with fake job offer; FIR filed