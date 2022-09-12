Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldy Brar have Khalistani connections, in touch with ISI agents: NIA sources

Follow us on Image Source : PTI ISI & Khalistani connections of Goldy Brar, Lawrence Bishnoi

Gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar have contacts with Canada-based Khalistani elements and Pakistan-based ISI agents, sources with the National Investigation Agency (NIA) have said, adding, these gangs were working at the behest of them.

The source said the suspects, who were involved in the rocket launcher attack on the Intelligence wing in Punjab's Mohali in May, too were in contact with these gangsters.

The NIA has now decided to uproot their entire network and was conducting pan-India raids at 60 locations.

This comes a day after the Delhi Police arrested three sharpshooters of the Lawrence Bishnoi-Goldy Brar gang from the national capital and recovered arms from them.

The accused were identified as Naveen, 23, Manoj, 28, and Karambir, 28, all residents of Jhajjar in Haryana.

A day earlier, the Punjab Police said they have arrested a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and recovered 11 pistols from him.

Three months ago, Bishnoi had admitted that he was the "mastermind" in Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala's killing on May 29 and was planning it since August last year.

Raids underway at 60 locations

The house of Tilli Tajpuria was being searched at Alipur in Delhi, a number of police personnel were deployed to avoid untoward incidents. The second raid is going on in the Najafgarh area of Delhi.

Apart from this raids are going on in Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, at the premises belonging to Goldy Brar-Lawrence Bishnoi and Bambaiya Gang.

"Their aides are controlling the Punjabi music industry, extorting money from them. They are also threatening the Kabaddi and Kho-Kho players," the source said.

Sources also said that the NIA has invoked the UAPA Act against them.

(With inputs from IANS)

