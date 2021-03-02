Night curfew imposed in Latur, caseload now 25,445, toll 710

Night curfew will be enforced from Tuesday night till further notice in Latur, some 260 kilometres from Aurangabad, amid a rise in COVID-19 cases, its collector Prithviraj BP said. The curfew will be implemented between 11 pm and 5 am in Latur Municipal Corporation and four municipal councils, namely Udgir, Ausa, Nilanga and Ahmedpur, he said in a live social media interaction.
Emergency and essential services, goods and public transport will be exempt from the curfew, he added.
Latur's COVID-19 tally rose by 49 on Tuesday to reach 25,445, while the death toll increased by one to touch 710.
There are 619 active cases in the district, an official said.