Langurs deployed for Trump's security in Agra

Makeover drive and security arrangements are on full swing ahead of historic Trump India visit who is scheduled to land on February 24. The US President will land in Ahmedabad on Monday, will visit Agra and finally participate in bilateral meetings with PM Modi in Delhi. Though the security teams are leaving no stone unturned to ensure a full-proof secure cover for the most powerful leader in the world, agencies have deployed five langurs (long-tailed monkeys) on the route of Trump's convoy to tackle the menace of monkeys who create misery in Agra.

Trump scheduled to visit Taj Mahal in Agra with wife Melania Trump

The US President and his wife Melania Trump are scheduled to visit Taj Mahal on February 24.

Heavy security arrangements

Heavy security arrangements have been made. According to sources, the internal security of Trump and his family is being handled by the American Secret Services, 10 companies of paramilitary forces, 10 companies of PAC and NSG commandos have been deployed for the external security.

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) have for the first time given mud-cap treatment to the graves of Emperor Shahjahan and Empress Mumtaz Mahal.

