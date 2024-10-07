Land for job scam: Delhi court grants bail to Lalu Yadav, Tejashwi and others

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Lalu Yadav, Tejshwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav get bail in land-for-job scam

The Rouse Avenue Court of Monday granted bail to Lalu Yadav and eight other accused, including his son Tej Pratap and Tejashwi Yadav, in the land-for-job scam. The court granted bail to all the nine accused noting that they were chargesheeted without arrest. The court has granted bail on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh each. The next hearing in the case has been scheduled for October 25. While granting the bail, the court asked all the accused to surrender their passports.

Notably, on September 18, the court issued summons to Lalu Yadav and 9 other people to appear after taking cognisance of ED's chargesheet. Although ED did not make Tej Pratap Yadav an accused in the chargesheet, the court had issued summons to Tej Pratap Yadav and said that Tej Pratap Yadav is also a member of Lalu Yadav's family hence his role in money laundering cannot be denied.

Tej Pratap summoned for first time

It is the first time that the court has summed Tej Pratap Yadav in the Land for Job case. The court had said that a large amount of land was transferred and that the Yadav family misused their position. The court had said that the land was transferred in the name of the Yadav family.

MHA permits prosecution of Lalu Yadav

Earlier on September 20, the Ministry of Home Affairs permitted the prosecution of former chief minister of Bihar Lalu Prasad Yadav in a money laundering case related to land for job scam. Home Ministry has given approval to prosecute Lalu Yadav on the final charge sheet of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the related case. There are other more than 30 accused for whom prosecution sanction is awaited. The CBI sought 15 more days to obtain sanctions against other accused persons.

