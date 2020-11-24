India test-fires land-attack version of BrahMos missile, hits target successfully

Image Source : PTI/FOR REPRESENTATIVE PURPOSES ONLY India testfires land-attack version of BrahMos missile, hits target successfully

India on Tuesday test-fired a land attack version of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. With this, the BrahMos Cruise Missile can now strike its target to an enhanced range of over 400 kilometres.

“India today test-fired a land attack version of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands territory. The target of the missile was on another island there. More details awaited,” news agency ANI reported quoting sources.

“The supersonic missile was cruise missile was testfired at 10 AM today and it successfully hit its target. The test was conducted by the Indian Army which has many regiments of the DRDO-developed Missile system. The strike range of BrahMos missile has now been enhanced to over 400 km,” it further reported quoting sources.

India to showcase the massive firepower of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile by the month-end as the three defence forces would carry out multiple firings of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) developed missile system in the Indian Ocean Region in the last week of this month.

The BrahMos supersonic cruise missile is the world's fastest operational system in its class and recently DRDO has extended the range of the missile system from the existing 298 km to around 450 km.

In the last two months, DRDO has been successful in testing both new and existing missile systems including the Shaurya missile system which can hit targets at over 800 km and technology demonstration vehicles for hypersonic missile technology.

Recently, the Indian Air Force had flown its Sukhoi-30 aircraft from the Halwara air base in Punjab and launched the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile at an old warship acting as its target in the Bay of Bengal area. The air-launched version of the missile has been used to equip a squadron of the Air Force in Thanjavur in Tamil Nadu.

