Lalu Yadav, convicted in fodder scam, enjoying VVIP treatment at RIMS director bungalow - VIDEO

Former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav has been behind the bars since 2017, however, the leader is leading a comfortable life. A video has emerged showing Lalu talking a walk inside the bungalow of the director of Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi, where he was shifted earlier this year.

The video shows Lalu, dressed in a blue t-shirt and dhoti, strolling in the corridor. " Press ka hai...mat dena (He is from the press...don't release the video)," Lalu is heard saying in the short clip accessed by IndiaTV.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief was lodged at the Birsa Munda Jail in Ranchi after being convicted in multiple fodder scam cases. But he was shifted to RIMS in August, 2018 after his health condition deteriorated. The 72-year-old leader was again shifted to the official residence of the RIMS director earlier this year over coronavirus concerns at the hospital.

Interestingly, the bungalow was vacant when Lalu was shifted there. However, he continues to stay at the accomodation despite the new RIMS director taking charge. According to reports, RIMS director Dr Kameshwar Prasad is staying at a guest house since his bungalow remains occupied.

"I am not aware under what circumstances he was shifted there," he said.

