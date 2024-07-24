Lalu Prasad Yadav discharged from Delhi AIIMS, condition stable now

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav

Lalu Yadav health update: Former Bihar Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Yadav has been discharged from the Delhi AIIMS. He was admitted to hospital after his health suddenly deteriorated on Tuesday. After receiving treatment, he was discharged once his condition improved.

Lalu Yadav's condition is currently stable, and he is reported to be doing fine.

Notably, the RJD chief, on Monday arrived in Delhi from Patna. RJD Supremo has been convicted in a number of fodder scam cases, related to the period when he was the chief minister of undivided Bihar. Currently, he is on bail.

Lalau Yadav's past health issues

77-year-old former Bihar CM had undergone treatment for several ailments in the past few years, including a kidney transplant in Singapore in 2022. In 2022, Lalu was diagnosed with kidney ailment as only 25 per cent of his kidneys were efficiently working. Doctors advised a transplant, following which his daughter Rahini Acharya, who lives in Singapore, donated him one of her kidneys. The transplant was done on December 5, 2022, after which he recovered and returned to India.

In 2022 only, he fell inside his wife Rabri Devi's residence sustaining multiple fractures. He was treated at a private hospital in Patna, soon after the accident. Later, he was airlifted to Delhi from Patna and received further treatment at AIIMS hospital.

