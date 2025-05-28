Lalu Prasad reveals name of his grandson a day after Tejashwi Yadav and Rajshree welcome second child Tejashwi Yadav posted on X and said, "Good Morning! The wait is finally over! So grateful, blessed and pleased to announce the arrival of our little boy. Jai Hanuman!".

Kolkata:

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav on Wednesday (May 28) said the family has named his grandson ‘Iraj’, a day after Tejashwi Yadav became a parent for the second time. Yadav, the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Bihar assembly, and his wife were on Tuesday (May 27) blessed with a baby boy at a private hospital in West Bengal's Kolkata.

In a post on X, Prasad said, “So our grand daughter Katyayani’s little brother is named ‘Iraj’ by me and Rabri Devi. Tejashwi and Rajshree have given him full name as ‘Iraj Lalu Yadav’.”

“Katyayani was born on Katyayani Ashtami, the 6th day of auspicious Navratri and this little bundle of joy is born on Bajrang Bali Hanuman Ji’s Mangal day of Tuesday, therefore naming him ‘Iraj’. Thank you all for your best wishes and blessings! The new born and his mother are doing well,” he added.

According to a family member, the baby was born at a private hospital in Kolkata where Rajshree was admitted for the last few days. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had also visited the hospital and met Yadav on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters in Kolkata, Banerjee expressed her happiness and said, "Look at the happiness--he has had his first son in the family. May there be peace and happiness in his family and his child's life. This baby has come with good wishes."

She also recalled being informed in advance. "He sent me a message. They have been in touch from time to time. He sent me a message that the baby was born this morning. I was so happy to hear the news. I have also met Lalu Ji and Rabri Ji. Both the mother and child are safe and healthy. The baby is also very beautiful."

RJD leader and former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav also spoke to reporters and thanked everyone for their support.

"We are all delighted to welcome a new member into our family. I thank all the well-wishers, especially West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, for her wholehearted support and blessings," said Tejashwi Yadav.

He also shared a spiritual note on the occasion. "Today is Lord Hanuman's day, and as a devotee of Lord Hanuman, this feels even more special," he added. The joyful announcement comes amid rising family discord, as Lalu Prasad Yadav recently declared the expulsion of his eldest son, Tej Pratap Yadav, from both the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the family.