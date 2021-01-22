Lalu Prasad Health Update: RJD leader undergoes CT scan; Rabri, Tejashwi reach Ranchi to meet him

Image Source : FILE PHOTO/PTI Tejashwi Yadav said the entire family is concerned about his father's health.

Former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi and her younger son Tejashwi Yadav reached Ranchi on Friday evening to meet ailing Lalu Prasad. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president's health condition had deteriorated on Thursday.

Tejashwi said the entire family is concerned about his father's health. The RJD leader said that Lalu has been experiencing difficulty in breathing and had undergone CT scan.

"He has breathing problems and has undergone high definition CT scan on Friday. Doctors at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) told us that he has an infection in the lung. Besides, he also has an infection in the kidney. A hint of pneumonia has also appeared," Tejashwi said.

Reacting to the jail manuals in Ranchi, where Lalu Prasad is lodged following his conviction in the fodder scam cases, Tejashwi said: "As we are family members, we will request the jail administration to allow us to meet him under special circumstances. We are hoping for a positive response."

Tejashwi's eldest sister Misa Bharti met with Lalu Prasad at Ranchi's RIMS earlier on Friday.

Lalu Prasad had complained of uneasiness in breathing on Thursday evening, following which a panel of doctors at RIMS took the necessary steps to stabilise his health.

The former Bihar Chief Minister underwent a rapid antigen test on Thursday the report of which has returned negative. His RTPCR test report is awaited.

Lalu Prasad, who is serving jail term in connection with the multi-crore rupee fodder scam is presently staying at Ranchi-based Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS).

He is lodged in Ranchi since December 2017 after his conviction in cases of the fodder scam in the Animal Husbandry department in Bihar in early 90s.

