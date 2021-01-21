Lalu Yadav's health update: Infection in lungs, condition stable, says RIMS Director

Image Source : PTI Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav being taken for his ultrasound at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), in Ranchi.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav's health is stable. RIMS Director, Dr Kameshwar Prasad on Thursday said, "there's an infection in the lungs. Treatment is going on. This is a kind of pneumonia. We've consulted with the Head of Department (HOD) of lungs dept of AIIMS. Rapid antigen test for COVID is negative. RT-PCR report will come tomorrow," ANI reported.

Lalu Prasad, who is serving jail term in connection with the multi-crore rupee fodder scam is presently staying at Ranchi-based Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS).

He is lodged in Ranchi since December 2017 after his conviction in cases of the fodder scam in the Animal Husbandry department in Bihar in early 90s.

Prasad had hit the national headlines recently after BJP leaders had complained that he was meeting people freely in RIMS director's residence during Bihar polls.

