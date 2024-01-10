Lal Krishna Advani will attend Ram Mandir's Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya, says VHP leader

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO BJP veteran Lal Krishna Advani

Ram Mandir inauguration: BJP veteran and former deputy Prime Minister Lal Krishna Advani will attend the Ram Mandir's 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22, The Hindu quoted a Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader.

According to The Hindu, VHP's working president Alok Kumar said that Lal Krishna Advani will surely be attending the Ram Mandir's consecration ceremony, however, he may not attend the full event considering his age.

"When they went to invite the BJP veteran, he asked them about travel arrangments and how he would be taken inside, not coming to Ayodhya was not a point in his mind at all," Alok Kumar said.

Earlier, former BJP MP and Ram temple movement seer Ram Vilas Vedanti urged Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to make arrangements to bring BJP veteran Lal Krishna Advani to Ayodhya for the consecration ceremony.

The development comes days after the Ram Temple Trust on December 18 "advised" Advani and another BJP veteran Murli Manohar Joshi not to attend the consecration ceremony because of their age.

"Advani should see with his own eyes Ram Lalla sitting on his throne... this is not only the desire of the country, but of the Hindus across the world, because Advani's contribution to the Ram temple movement is huge," Vedanti said.

Atal (Bihari Vajpayee), Advani and Joshi have contributed a lot for the BJP to reach where it is now, he said.

"Advani has made a huge contribution to the Ram temple movement through his 'Rath Yatra' from Somnath to Ayodhya. I want that when Ram Lalla is being consecrated, the UP government, especially Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, should make arrangements to bring Advani to the sanctum sanctorum," Vedanti told reporters.

Earlier this month, Ram Temple Trust general secretary Champat Rai had asked Advani and Joshi not to come for the ceremony because of their age.

With inputs from PTI

