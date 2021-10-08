Lakhimpur Kheri Violence LIVE: UP govt to file status report in SC today; Minister's son likely to be grilled

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence LIVE: The Supreme Court is hearing a suo motu case arising from the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, in which eight persons, including farmers, were killed. Of these, four were farmers, who were allegedly knocked down by vehicle of Ashish Mishra, son of Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni. Yesterday, the court had asked the UP government to file a status report by today specifying action taken and the eight who were killed on Sunday during a protest. The matter is being heard by a Bench of Chief Justice of India NV Ramana and Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli. The Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday arrested two men in connection with the October 3 violence in Lakhimpur Kheri district. The Uttar Pradesh police have served a notice to Ashish and summoned him for questioning at 10 am today. Meanwhile, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), which is spearheading the farmers’ agitation against the Centre’s farm laws, will hold a meeting today (October 8) to discuss the next course of action.