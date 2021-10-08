Lakhimpur Kheri Violence LIVE: UP govt to file status report in SC today; Minister's son likely to be grilled

Friday, October 08, 2021
     
The Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday arrested two men in connection with the October 3 violence in the Lakhimpur Kheri district.

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 08, 2021 8:43 IST
Lakhimpur Kheri Violence LIVE: The Supreme Court is hearing a suo motu case arising from the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, in which eight persons, including farmers, were killed. Of these, four were farmers, who were allegedly knocked down by vehicle of Ashish Mishra, son of Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni. Yesterday, the court had asked the UP government to file a status report by today specifying action taken and the eight who were killed on Sunday during a protest. The matter is being heard by a Bench of Chief Justice of India NV Ramana and Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli. The Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday arrested two men in connection with the October 3 violence in Lakhimpur Kheri district. The Uttar Pradesh police have served a notice to Ashish and summoned him for questioning at 10 am today. Meanwhile, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), which is spearheading the farmers’ agitation against the Centre’s farm laws, will hold a meeting today (October 8) to discuss the next course of action.

  • Oct 08, 2021 8:42 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    SKM to hold meeting on Friday to decide future course of action

    The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Thursday said that it will hold a meeting on October 8 to discuss the next course of action on the Lakhimpur Kheri violence that left four farmers dead. The SKM, which is spearheading the farmers' agitation against the Centre's farm laws, also said that it is waiting for the arrest of Ashish Mishra, the son of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra. In its statement on Thursday, the SKM said that the 'antim-ardas' of the deceased farmers will be held on October 12.

  • Oct 08, 2021 7:20 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    LJD demands judicial probe into Lakhimpur Kheri violence

    Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) on Thursday demanded a judicial probe monitored by a sitting Supreme Court judge into Lakhimpur Kheri violence case in were eight people, including four farmers, died. They have also demanded the removal of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra, whose son Ashish Mishra has been asked to appear before the police in connection with the violence.

     

  • Oct 08, 2021 7:16 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Opposition creating atmosphere of hatred, violence, says RSS leader Indresh Kumar

    "Some opposition leaders and parties are creating an atmosphere of hatred and violence in the country. The incident that took place in Lakhimpur kheri is condemnable. I congratulate the state government that it condemned the incident and constituted an inquiry into it so that the culprits are punished and the victims get justice," Indresh Kumar, a member of the RSS national executive committee, said.

     

  • Oct 08, 2021 7:13 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    SC's stand on Lakhimpur Kheri violence shameful for UP govt: AAP leader Sanjay Singh

    "Farmers have been mowed to death by the vehicle of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra's son. The families of the victims have raised questions as to why the Union minister has not been asked to resign and why his son has not been arrested. Now the Supreme Court has also asked why arrests have not been made in the Lakhimpur Kheri case so far. This is a shameful situation for the Yogi Adityanath government,"  AAP leader Sanjay Singh told reporters.

     

  • Oct 08, 2021 7:12 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    We demand Rs 2 crore financial aid, govt jobs for families of deceased: Akhilesh Yadav

    "I met all the families of the deceased and all of them want justice. I expect that the truth will come out. There are several cases where justice had not been served. National Human Rights Commission has given the report where Uttar Pradesh has the most numbers of custodial deaths," SP chief Akhilesh Yadav told ANI.

    "We also demand Rs 2 crore financial aid and govt jobs for the families," he added.

     

