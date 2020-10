Image Source : PTI/FILE REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

At least two people died on Wednesday after a truck container fell on a car in Delhi's Lajpat Nagar. The accident happened late last night.

Both the persons who were travelling in the car died in the accident, the Delhi Police said in a statement. The container that was being carried by the truck fell over the car after the truck overturned near Lajpat Nagar flyover, they said.

