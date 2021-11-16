Ladakh reports 29 new COVID-19 cases; active cases reach 200

Follow us on Image Source : PTI COVID-19: Ladakh reports 29 new cases

Ladakh on Tuesday reported 29 cases of COVID-19, taking the tally of infections in the Union Territory (UT) to 21,205, while the active cases in the have gone up to 200. Two more patients recuperated from the infection in the last 24 hours, taking the number of recovered patients to 20,794.

Ladakh has registered 211 Covid-related deaths -- 153 in Leh and 58 in Kargil -- since the outbreak of the pandemic last year.

All the fresh cases were reported from Leh. A total of 316 samples tested negative for Covid in Ladakh.

No new fatality due to coronavirus was reported in the Union Territory in the last 24 hours.

The active cases in Ladakh have gone up to 200, including 196 in Leh and four in Kargil district.

